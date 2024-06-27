IMC Chicago LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.56% of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 114.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

CWEB opened at $32.55 on Thursday. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $49.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.69.

About Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (CWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to an index composed of overseas-listed Chinese internet companies. CWEB was launched on Nov 2, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

