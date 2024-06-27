indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) President Ichiro Aoki Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,914.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ichiro Aoki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $468,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $489,000.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $531,750.00.

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of INDI stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

