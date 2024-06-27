INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Scott Juda Purchases 5,000 Shares

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) Director Scott Juda bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,603 shares in the company, valued at $520,553.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

INmune Bio Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of INMB opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 86.16%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in INmune Bio stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INMB Free Report ) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.07% of INmune Bio worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

