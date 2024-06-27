Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Position Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 69.7% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth about $237,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 82,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter.

PFEB stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

