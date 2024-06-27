Insider Buying: Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) Director Dean Ronald Chambers acquired 15,000 shares of Global Atomic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,900.00.

Global Atomic Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of GLO stock opened at C$2.03 on Thursday. Global Atomic Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$425.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.75.

Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.19 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark lowered Global Atomic from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. It also explores for zinc. The company owns 80% interest in the Dasa deposit located in the Republic of Niger. It also processes electric arc furnace dust into zinc concentrates, which is sold to zinc smelters.

