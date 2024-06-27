Insider Buying: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Purchases 14,400 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) CEO Taylor Schreiber purchased 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,721.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

STTK stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $11.76.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 3,133.63%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Shattuck Labs’s revenue was up 2200.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STTK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research downgraded Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Shattuck Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

