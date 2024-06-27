Insider Selling: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells 4,548 Shares of Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 4,548 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $667,009.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $139.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $184.42. The firm has a market cap of $837.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.79 and its 200-day moving average is $152.46.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOV shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,259,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

