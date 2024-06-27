Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

NTLA stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

