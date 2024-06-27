International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 846 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $40.69.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

