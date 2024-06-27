International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,135 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SYLD opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.04.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

