International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 526.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,884,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 1,583,882 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in LendingClub by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 857,371 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $6,838,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $6,115,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in LendingClub by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,723,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,987,000 after purchasing an additional 541,538 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LC. StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In related news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at $484,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE LC opened at $8.23 on Thursday. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $913.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Articles

