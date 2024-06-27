International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $188,000 Holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHT. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 248,442 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61,756 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PHT stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40.

Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

