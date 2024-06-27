International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $233,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $108.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $111.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.41.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

