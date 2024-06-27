International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Epsilon Energy were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Epsilon Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,046,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 46,150 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Epsilon Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Epsilon Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 75,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Epsilon Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jason Stabell acquired 14,708 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $78,687.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,812.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Epsilon Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

EPSN stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $120.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.70%.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

