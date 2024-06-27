International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter worth $778,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $88.70 on Thursday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $70.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.1796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

