International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,050 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth $106,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRCC shares. StockNews.com raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Monroe Capital from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Monroe Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Monroe Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 10,010.01%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.