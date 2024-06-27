International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,265 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,733,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,289,000 after buying an additional 51,345 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Cloudflare by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $1,615,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of -149.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $291,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,940,924.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,796 shares of company stock worth $56,919,603. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NET. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cloudflare

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.