International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 131,130 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 98.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,130 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 669.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,929,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,886,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $149.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.98 and a 200-day moving average of $152.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $159.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

