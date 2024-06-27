International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 172,799 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,799 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 385.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 934,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,423,000 after acquiring an additional 742,409 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,359,000 after acquiring an additional 172,347 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $12,910,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $8,931,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,765,000 after acquiring an additional 40,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $203.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.55 and a 200-day moving average of $217.08. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $155.21 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $273.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

