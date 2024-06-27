International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 180,034 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180,034 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after buying an additional 121,364 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,449,000 after buying an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after buying an additional 3,815,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after buying an additional 4,200,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,304,000 after buying an additional 505,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

