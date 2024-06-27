International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 186,274 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186,274 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 94.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.95.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

VEEV stock opened at $184.19 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems



Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

