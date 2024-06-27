International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 190,447 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,447 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWP opened at $110.06 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

