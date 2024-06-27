International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 19,427 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 99.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,427 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,990,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 2.5 %

MSTR opened at $1,457.73 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $307.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,999.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,436.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1,112.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.57 and a beta of 3.08.

Insider Activity

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total value of $1,140,353.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,856 shares of company stock valued at $59,250,731 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,835.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,017.67.

About MicroStrategy



MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

