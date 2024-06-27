International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 634 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.68 and a 200-day moving average of $115.49. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2992 dividend. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.