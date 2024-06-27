International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,607 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Roblox by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.58. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $5,853,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,188,330.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $5,853,309.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,221 shares of company stock worth $14,252,675 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

