International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.61.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $96.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,919,000 after purchasing an additional 344,377 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,980,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,286,000 after acquiring an additional 87,183 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,360,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,895,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,003,000 after acquiring an additional 162,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,455,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,823,000 after purchasing an additional 52,584 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

