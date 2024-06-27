Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $439.58

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $439.58 and last traded at $439.48, with a volume of 930291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $429.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.91. The firm has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 66.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 168,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,222,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

