InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

InvenTrust Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 65.6% per year over the last three years. InvenTrust Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 910.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect InvenTrust Properties to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of IVT opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 243.70, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06. InvenTrust Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

