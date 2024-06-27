Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 13.9% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $32,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 22.3% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 222.8% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $480.37 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $486.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $451.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.05.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

