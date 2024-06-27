Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 45,125 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the average daily volume of 32,346 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 412,687 shares of company stock worth $60,982,173 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Airbnb by 55.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.6 %

ABNB stock opened at $150.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $113.24 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.84. The firm has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.