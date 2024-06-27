Investors Purchase High Volume of Seres Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,571 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 223% compared to the typical volume of 1,415 call options.
Seres Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $113.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.94.
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seres Therapeutics
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
