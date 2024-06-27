Investors Purchase Large Volume of Amplify Energy Call Options (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,127 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 314% compared to the typical daily volume of 755 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Amplify Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Price Performance

AMPY stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $8.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $263.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.47). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Amplify Energy will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter worth $67,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter worth $73,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.