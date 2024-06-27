Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Raised to $53.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,288,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,399,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 956,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,407,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.