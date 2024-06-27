IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Reduced by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,282,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

Shares of IQV opened at $211.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.87 and its 200-day moving average is $230.35.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

