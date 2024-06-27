iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Clarity Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.6% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,824,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.49. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

