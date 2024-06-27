iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 195,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1497 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

