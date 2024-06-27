iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,145.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,688,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,813 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,596 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,601,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,259,000 after buying an additional 862,304 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,547,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,408,000 after acquiring an additional 556,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 686,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,733,000 after acquiring an additional 439,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.