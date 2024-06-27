iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 135.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,445 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.7% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $186,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IVV stock opened at $548.45 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $551.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.34. The firm has a market cap of $473.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

