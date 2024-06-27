iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s 10th Largest Position

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 66,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $548.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $527.04 and a 200 day moving average of $508.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $551.29.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

