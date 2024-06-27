iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG opened at $128.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.89. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $90.71 and a 1-year high of $129.21.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

