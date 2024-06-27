iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF) Shares Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF comprises 1.6% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC owned about 4.01% of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 98,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,465,000.

Get iShares Global Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

GLOF stock opened at $42.34 on Thursday. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $127.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10.

About iShares Global Equity Factor ETF

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.