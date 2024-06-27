iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $85.46.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

