iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 8,239 shares.The stock last traded at $183.28 and had previously closed at $183.17.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $954.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

