iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Aspiriant LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,202,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,402 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $65,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,279,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,691,000 after acquiring an additional 372,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,770,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,615,000 after acquiring an additional 397,053 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $52.78 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

