iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYF. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the period.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA NYF opened at $53.42 on Thursday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.