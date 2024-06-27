iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,108.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,541,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,686 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,112,000 after acquiring an additional 81,413 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,501,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,846,000 after acquiring an additional 143,949 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,841,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,619,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

PFF stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1634 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.