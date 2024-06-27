iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $110.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.53 and its 200-day moving average is $108.40.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

