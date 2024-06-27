iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,558 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY opened at $215.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.45 and a 1 year high of $217.23.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

