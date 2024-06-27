iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 397,836 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after buying an additional 383,336 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after buying an additional 343,004 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after buying an additional 132,729 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,141,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $26.30 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

