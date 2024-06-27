Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Evercore ISI

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

JXN stock opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

